Lee Daniels' Wonder Years Reboot, Two More Comedies Earn ABC Pilot Orders

ABC is officially turning back the clock to the 1960s: The Alphabet network has ordered a pilot for a reboot of The Wonder Years from executive producer Lee Daniels (Empire), TVLine has learned.

The new take on the 1988-93 series will be set during the turbulent ’60s, as the original was, but this time will center on a Black middle-class family from Montgomery, Alabama, who “made sure it was The Wonder Years for them too,” per the official description. Original star Fred Savage will serve as an EP along with Daniels and will also direct the pilot. Neal Marlens, who co-created the original Wonder Years with Carol Black, will serve as a consultant.

In addition, ABC ordered pilots for two more comedies for the 2021-22 TV season. The single-cam comedy Maggie, based on the short film of the same name, centers on a young woman who “tries to cope with life while coming to terms with her abilities as a psychic. She can see everyone’s future, but her present is a mess.” Life in Pieces veterans Maggie Mull and Justin Adler will write and serve as EPs.

The network also ordered a pilot for a untitled multi-cam comedy from Regina Hicks (Insecure, Girlfriends) that follows three sorority sisters who lost touch after college and “reunite during a pivotal point in their lives. They realize sometimes it’s okay to crack, and when you do, no one will be there for you like your friends.” Emmy winner Viola Davis will executive-produce, along with Larry Wilmore (Insecure, grown-ish).