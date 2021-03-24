What We Do in the Shadows Spinoff Wellington Paranormal to Air on The CW

Step aside, Drew Crew — there’s a new team of paranormal investigators coming to The CW.

The network has acquired the Stateside rights to Wellington Paranormal, a comedy series spun off from Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi’s 2014 vampire mockumentary movie What We Do in the Shadows, TVLine has learned. (This is the film’s second spinoff series, following FX’s WWDITS.)

Created by Clement and Waititi, Wellington Paranormal “follows the adventures of Officers O’Leary and Minogue, hard-working members of the Wellington constabulary’s paranormal unit who, under the supervision of Sergeant Maaka, investigate supernatural occurrences that arise in the capital of New Zealand on a surprisingly regular basis,” per the official synopsis.

The series stars Mike Minogue and Karen O’Leary, reprising their big-screen roles as Officer Minogue and Officer O’Leary, and Maaka Pohatu, who joins the cast as Sergeant Maaka. Wellington Paranormal premiered in 2018 in New Zealand, where it’s currently airing its third season.

Wellington Paranormal is expected to debut this summer, with exact dates and times to be announced later. Episodes will be available to stream next-day on The CW app and CWTV.com, as well as on HBO Max. Wellington Paranormal marks The CW and HBO Max’s first co-acquisition of a primetime series.

Will you walk the beat with Officers O’Leary and Minogue this summer? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.