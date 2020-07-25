What We Do in the Shadows Season 3: EPs Tease a Quest for Love, an Origin Story, a [Spoiler] for the Roommates

RELATED STORIES American Horror Story Spinoff and Y: The Last Man Are Moving to FX on Hulu

American Horror Story Spinoff and Y: The Last Man Are Moving to FX on Hulu Quotes of the Week: Snowpiercer, Quiz, Last Week Tonight, Shadows and More

Nearly 30 minutes after teasing the Comic-Con @ Home crowd, “We know what’s going to happen, but we’re not gonna tell you,” What We do in the Shadows‘ Paul Simms and fellow executive producer Stefani Robinson eventually parted with some teasers for Season 3, which was ordered by FX on Hulu in May.

Appearing in a virtual panel hosted by Season 2 guest star Haley Joel Osment and featuring cast members Kayvan Novak, Harvey Guillen, Natasia Demetriou, Matt Berry and Mark Proksch, Simms on or around the 28:00 mark (video below) shared, “If there’s any preview we can give about Season 3, it’s that [the roommates] all have something that they’re searching for.”

Novak’s Nandor, for example, “might be searching for love,” Simms said, while Proksch’s Colin Robinson “still doesn’t know how he became an energy vampire — he’s just rolled with it all these years — so there might be a search that he goes on.”

Simms then started to tease “new duties” for one of the characters, but caught himself and declared that morsel too spoilery at this early date. (The show typically films in the winter, in Toronto.)

Before signing off, Osment asked the EPs if there might be further broadening of the show’s magical world and the creatures that live in it, seeing as Season 2 introduced witches and trolls, for example.

EP Robinson hinted, “There are some creatures that live on edifices…” — presumably referring to gargoyles. Then, after Novak thrust his pet in front of his web cam (saying in Nandor’s accent, “I’ve turned myself into a cat!”), Demetriou jokingly inquired if any storyline might give the cast opportunity to play with puppies or kittens.

That nudged Simms to share, “The vampires do get a hellhound to protect them. That’s all that I’m saying!”

Want more scoop on Shadows, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.