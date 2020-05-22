What We Do in the Shadows Renewed for Season 3 at FX

FX’s What We Do in the Shadows has been renewed for a third season, and Bat! is very good news to hear.

Two-thirds of the way through its nine-episode sophomore run, What We Do in the Shadows is averaging 460,000 total viewers and nearly a 0.2 demo rating (in Live+Same Day numbers), which is right on par with the acclaimed comedy’s freshman season. Cable TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates

FX claims that across all linear and non-linear platforms, What We Do in the Shadows Season 2 thus far is averaging 3.2 million total viewers, which would mark a 25 percent increase over its first season.

“We’re incredibly happy that critics and audiences are all in on Shadows,” Nick Grad, President of Original Programming at FX Entertainment, said in a statement. “Week in and week out, the producers, writers and our amazing cast continue to make one of the funniest and best comedy series on TV.”

New episodes of What We Do in the Shadows air Wednesdays at 10/9c, and then stream the next day on FX on Hulu. The Season 2 finale is set to land on June 10.