Ratings: March Madness Dominates, Knocking The Voice and Idol to Lows

In the latest TV ratings, CBS’ Monday coverage of two NCAA men’s basketball tourney matchups averaged 5 million total viewers and a 1.2 rating, easily leading the night in the demo.

CBS’ coverage peaked in the 8 o’clock hour, with 6.2 mil and a 1.5. 2021 Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard

Opposite hoops….

NBC | The Voice (5.9 mil/0.8, read recap) slipped 26 percent week-to-week to what appears to be franchise lows, yet drew a larger audience than March Madness (at least per fast nationals). Debris (2.8 mil/0.4) dipped to a new audience low while steady in the demo for a second straight week.

ABC | American Idol‘s Monday debut (4.8 mil/0.7, read recap) was down from this season’s Sunday averages (6.1 mil/0.9), to what appears to be franchise lows. The Good Doctor (4.2 mil/0.5) dipped a tenth to a new demo low.

FOX | America’s Most Wanted (2 mil/0.4) matched its revival premiere.

THE CW | Bulletproof (529K/0.1) was steady.

