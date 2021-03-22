This Is Us Sneak Peek: Will Nicky Accept Jack's Romantic Advice?

RELATED STORIES The Voice Recap: As Season 20's Blinds Wrap, Blake Shelton Accuses a Fellow Coach of Getting Adam Levine Axed

Get ready for a double dose of Kevin’s favorite uncle.

Nicky returned to the present-day storyline in last week’s This Is Us. And in this Tuesday’s episode (NBC, 9/8c), Michael Angarano’s flashback version of the character does the same.

The exclusive clip below takes place after Jack has moved out of his parents’ house but before either Nicky is drafted into — and Jack enlists in order to accompany his brother to — the Vietnam War. (Nicky even worries aloud that he’ll be conscripted into the conflict, and a reassuring though misguided Jack tells him: “You’re not getting drafted.” Sniff!)

When it looks like Nicky isn’t interested in getting out of the Pearson homestead anytime soon, Jack turns the conversation to his brother’s romantic prospects. “Get yourself a girlfriend or something,” he suggests. “There’s got to be a nice girl that works at the vet clinic with you?”

As it turns out, there is. And if her name sounds familiar, there’s a very good reason for that. (Psst: And if it doesn’t, this recap might jog your memory a little bit.)

Press PLAY on the video below to watch the brothers Pearson commiserate in the kitchen as the moon landing plays out in the background, then hit the comments with your thoughts!