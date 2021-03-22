Ruby Rose on Batwoman's Kate Kane Recast: 'I Am Stoked' for Wallis Day

Ruby Rose has “nothing but good vibes” about Batwoman‘s recasting of Kate Kane with Krypton alum Wallis Day. TV Roles That Were Recast (and Why)

Given how Rose and the CW series abruptly parted ways after the close of Season 1, Season 2 picked up with the rise of Ryan Wilder (played by God Friended Me‘s Javicia Leslie) as a brand-new Batwoman, in the wake of Kate Kane’s mysterious disappearance following a plane crash in Gotham. Following at least one fake-out (at the hands of a cruel Safiyah), Kate resurfaced in the March 21 episode, seemingly unconscious in the sewers of Gotham and unrecognizable beneath heavy bandages — save for her tell-tale red necklace.

“Wallis Day is going to be playing our altered version of Kate Kane, and she’s an amazing actress,” showrunner Caroline Dries told TVLine. “I’m excited for you guys to see the journey that she endures.”

Rose on Monday afternoon responded to a fan’s Instagrammed tribute to the OG Kate Kane by attaching a comment, saying, “I’m sorry I didn’t congratulate Wallis Day yesterday. I knew about the casting beforehand and didn’t know when [the episode] aired so I forgot to. But I’m stoked for her! I’m seeing all the things I’m tagged in, with people sad or wondering how I felt… I feel great, I have nothing but good vibes.”

Although it was revealed that Kate Kane is still alive, everyone (including Alice, Sophie, Luke, Mary and Ryan) believes her to be dead, since body parts matching her DNA had recently been recovered. The second half of Season 2 will get to the heart of where she has been all this time and what that means for her character moving forward.

