Mr. Mayor Renewed for Season 2 at NBC

Mr. Mayor is coming back for more laughs. NBC announced Monday that the workplace sitcom starring Ted Danson and Holly Hunter has been renewed for a second season.

“Having Ted Danson and Holly Hunter leading this brilliant ensemble is a dream,” said Lisa Katz, NBCUniversal’s president of scripted content. “A huge thank you to Tina Fey, Robert Carlock and our talented cast and crew for an incredible first season. We are excited for more hilarity in Season 2.”

Added Erin Underhill, president of Universal Television, “We’ve loved our collaboration with NBC on the first season of Mr. Mayor and are excited to continue working with our fantastic cast, led by the incomparable Ted Danson and Holly Hunter. We can’t wait to see what Tina Fey, Robert Carlock and our talented producing team have in store for Mayor Bremer and his rag-tag team of civil servants.”

Created by Fey and Carlock — the same duo behind the Netflix comedy Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt — Mr. Mayor follows Neil Bremer (Danson), a wealthy businessman who runs for mayor of Los Angeles for all of the wrong reasons and somehow wins the election. Following an unexpected victory, he must now figure out what exactly he stands for while also trying to earn the respect of his staff, connect with his teenage daughter and tackle his newfound responsibilities — such as controlling the coyote population. 2021 Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard

“The backdrop is politics, but this isn’t the next West Wing or anything. This is using politics as a platform to be able to talk about a lot of different aspects and possibly have some heart in there, but the goal is to make people laugh,” Vella Lovell, who plays Mayor Bremer’s chief of staff, Mikaela, previously told TVLine of the show’s premise.

In addition to Danson, Hunter and Lovell, the series’ ensemble cast also includes Saturday Night Live alum Bobby Moynihan, Speechless’ Kyla Kenedy and Orange Is the New Black’s Mike Cabellon. The Season 1 finale aired Feb. 25; its pickup has been added to our 2021 Renewal Scorecard.