Amazon's Jack Reacher Series Casts Malcolm Goodwin and Willa Fitzgerald

Six months after finding its titular antihero in Titans and Blood Drive alum Alan Ritchson, Amazon‘s Jack Reacher series has added iZombie‘s Malcolm Goodwin and Scream‘s Willa Fitzgerald to its cast.

In Lee Child’s best-selling Jack Reacher novels, the towering, hulking title character is a former military policeman who now roams the United States taking odd jobs. Season 1 of the Amazon series will be based on the first book, 1997’s The Killing Floor. Nick Santora (Scorpion) is attached to write and serve as showrunner; Child is also an EP.

As reported by our sister site Deadline, Goodwin will fill the series regular role of Oscar Finlay, a Harvard-educated police detective who recently relocated to the small town of Margrave, Ga. to take a job at the local cop shop.

Fitzgerald, meanwhile, will play Roscoe Conklin, a Margrave-born and -raised police officer who is described as “resilient” and “intimidated by nothing and no one.”

In addition to his run as iZombie‘s Clive Babineaux, Goodwin’s TV credits include the Prison Break-adjacent series Breakout Kings and Quibi’s The Fugitive.

Fitzgerald’s TV credits, meanwhile, include USA Network’s gone-too-soon Dare Me, Younger, Scream: The TV Series and Royal Pains.