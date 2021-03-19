TVLine Items: Outlander Casts Trio, Roswell Vet to Supergirl and More

Outlander has cast three pivotal Season 6 characters, Starz announced Friday.

Relative newcomer Jessica Reynolds will play Malva Christie, whom readers of Diana Gabaldon’s books will recognize as the young woman who becomes Claire’s apprentice and eventually causes great trouble on Fraser’s Ridge. Meanwhile, Mark Lewis Jones (Chernobyl) will play Tom Christie, Malva’s father and one of Jamie’s not-so-friendly acquaintances from his Ardsmuir Prison days. Alexander Vlahos (Merlin) will play Allan Christie, Malva’s brother, who is wary of strangers.

The Starz drama recently received an early Season 7 renewal.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Supergirl has cast Jason Behr (Roswell, New Mexico and the original Roswell) to recur as a famous Kryptonian who helps Kara when she faces circumstances beyond her control, our sister site Deadline reports.

* Damon Wayans Jr. (Happy Endings) will star in the TBS comedy pilot Kill the Orange-Faced Bear as a man who’s hell-bent on tracking down the bear who ate his girlfriend. Additional castings include Jessy Hodges (Indebted, Barry), Alex Karpovsky (Homecoming, Girls) and Nate Torrence (Hello Ladies, Mr. Sunshine).

* Peacock has renewed the late-night series The Amber Ruffin Show through September, bringing Season 1 to a full one-year run.

* Michael Chiklis (The Shield) will play Celtics coach/executive Red Auerbach in HBO’s untitled L.A. Lakers drama series, while Sally Field (Brothers & Sisters) will portray Lakers owner Jerry Buss’ mother Jessie Buss, per Deadline.

* Vera Farmiga (Bates Motel) will star as a doctor in the Apple TV+ limited series Five Days at Memorial, about the first five days in a New Orleans hospital after Hurricane Katrina made landfall.

* The L Word: Generation Q has tapped Vanessa Williams (The Flash) to recur during Season 2 as Pippa Pascal, “an incendiary artist who’s been out of the public eye for almost 20 years — until Bette becomes determined to track her down,” our sister site Variety reports.

* Pop star Meghan Trainor (The Four) will star in and develop a comedy series for NBC. (No concept has been announced yet, and no writers are attached.) The project is part of an overall deal the singer signed with NBCUniversal Television and Streaming Entertainment.

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?