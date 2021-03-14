Outlander Renewed for Season 7

Sing me a song of a lass that is going to stick around for a while.

Outlander has been renewed for Season 7, TVLine has learned. The historical drama’s seventh season will consist of 12 episodes and will be based on author Diana Gabladon’s novel An Echo in the Bone.

“We are so excited Starz has given us the opportunity to continue the epic Outlander journey,” showrunner Matt Roberts said via statement. “We can’t wait to get into the writers’ room and start breaking Echo in the Bone and look forward to giving the fans another season of this exhilarating story.”

Starz confirmed that series stars Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan, Sophie Skelton and Richard Rankin will return for Season 7. The cast currently is filming Season 6 in Scotland. TVLine’s Cable Scorecard has been updated to reflect the news.

Twelve-year-old Spoiler Alert for the book: An Echo in the Bone chronicles Bree and Roger’s life after they (and their kids) return to the 20th century, where they encounter someone else who has time-traveled to that era. Back in Ye Olden Times, Claire, Jamie and Jamie’s now-grown son William become embroiled in the Revolutionary War. At least two established characters die, a few new ones are introduced, someone is presumed dead and Lord John takes drastic measures to keep Claire safe, which creates a whole new set of problems.

Are you happy to hear about Outlander Season 7? And if you’ve read An Echo in the Bone, what scenes are you hoping will make their way into the scripts? Hit the comments and let us know!