American Horror Story: Double Feature Confirmed as Season 10 Title — Watch

After months (or has it been years?) of dropping breadcrumbs on social media, Ryan Murphy has finally revealed that American Horror Story: Double Feature will serve as the 10th season of his FX anthology series.

The news was announced Friday on Murphy’s social media accounts, the source of all major Horror Story reveals. The accompanying teaser describes Double Feature as “two horrifying stories [in] one season. One by the sea, one by the sand.” Watch the video below:

In addition to welcoming Macaulay Culkin into the AHS universe, the cast of Double Feature also includes a handful of fan favorites from seasons past: Frances Conroy, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross and Finn Wittrock are all confirmed to appear in significant roles.

Murphy began dropping clues about Season 10 in March 2020, sharing a picture of two gnarled hands crawling out of the ocean accompanied by the caption “Things are beginning to wash up on shore.” Nearly a full year later, we got a much clearer look at the zombie-like creatures to come, once again courtesy of Murphy on social media.

Though the pandemic forced Murphy to adjust his original “weather-dependent” plans for Season 10, key portions were filmed in Provincetown, Mass., where he shared the first photo of Culkin and Grossman’s characters frolicking on the beach.

Are you looking forward to finally seeing what washes ashore? Drop a comment with your thoughts on AHS‘ two-for-one announcement below.