American Horror Story Season 10: Macaulay Culkin and Leslie Grossman Hit the Beach in 'Wicked' First Look

We still don’t have an official title for American Horror Story‘s upcoming 10th installment, but thanks to series creator Ryan Murphy, we finally have our first look.

Murphy on Wednesday posted a photo from the show’s Provincetown, Mass. set, offering a glimpse at Leslie Grossman and AHS newcomer Macaulay Culkin in some fine furs. “Something wicked this way comes,” Murphy captioned his photo, implying that Grossman and Culkin’s characters could have somewhat nefarious intentions. (On this show? Color us shocked.)

In typical AHS fashion, little is known about Season 10 (which is reportedly filming under the name “Pilgrim”) at the moment, save for the horrific beachy imagery Murphy has shared on social media.

In addition to Grossman and Culkin, the cast of American Horror Story‘s yet-untitled 10th installment includes Billie Lourd, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, Finn Wittrock and Frances Conroy. (TVLine has reached out to FX about Kathy Bates’ involvement, which is rumored to have changed since the original announcement more than a year ago.)

And there’s plenty more AHS madness along the way, as FX recently renewed the anthology series for Seasons 11, 12 and 13; a spinoff series, American Horror Stories, is also in the works at FX on Hulu.

What are your predictions, hopes and fears for Season 10? Check out Murphy’s full Instagram post below, then drop your thoughts in a comment.