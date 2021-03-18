Matthew McConaughey to Star in HBO's A Time to Kill Sequel Series

RELATED STORIES #SnyderCut: Did HBO Max's 4-Hour Epic Deliver Justice for Patient Fans?

#SnyderCut: Did HBO Max's 4-Hour Epic Deliver Justice for Patient Fans? #SnyderCut: Did HBO Max's 4-Hour Epic Deliver Justice for Patient Fans?

Matthew McConaughey is heading back into the courtroom: The Oscar winner has signed on to reprise his role as A Time to Kill‘s Jake Brigance in a HBO sequel series, our sister site Variety reports.

The series, which is currently in development at the pay cabler, is based on John Grisham’s follow-up novel A Time for Mercy, which was published last year. The book centered on attorney Jake Brigance, who also appeared in Grisham’s novels A Time to Kill and Sycamore Row. McConaughey starred as Brigance in the 1996 film adaptation of A Time to Kill alongside Sandra Bullock and Samuel L. Jackson, in a breakout role for the young actor.

A Time to Mercy finds Brigance defending a young man who’s accused of killing his mother’s boyfriend, a deputy sheriff who the young man says was abusive to him and his mother. No writer is currently attached to the project, which counts Lorenzo di Bonaventura (Transformers) as an executive producer.

McConaughey previously teamed with HBO for the freshman season of the crime anthology True Detective, where he played haunted detective Rust Cohle; it earned McConaughey an Emmy nomination in 2014. (McConaughey was set to reunite with True Detective creator Nic Pizzolatto on the FX drama Redeemer, but that project was scrapped earlier this year.) He’s mostly known for his film roles, though, including Interstellar, Magic Mike and Dallas Buyers Club, for which McConaughey won the Oscar for best actor in 2014. His other TV credits include Eastbound & Down, Sex and the City and King of the Hill.