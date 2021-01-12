Matthew McConaughey Drama Series Redeemer, From True Detective Creator Nic Pizzolatto, Scrapped at FX

RELATED STORIES Pose Season 3 Update: Which Scenes Can't Be Filmed During the Pandemic?

Pose Season 3 Update: Which Scenes Can't Be Filmed During the Pandemic? FX Orders Reservation Dogs, Comedy About Native American Teens From Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi

FX has pulled the plug on Redeemer, the in-the-works drama series that would have reunited True Detective auteur Nic Pizzolatto with Season 1 headliner Matthew McConaughey, TVLine has confirmed.

According to THR, McConaughey dropped out of the project (which was announced last January), prompting FX to scrap it altogether.

Redeemer, based on Patrick Colman’s 2019 novel The Churchgoer, centered on a “minister-turned-dissolute security guard whose search for a missing woman in Texas leads him through a corruption-steeped criminal conspiracy, as his past and present impact and entwine around a mystery of escalating violence and deceit.” The potential series marked Pizzolatto’s first project under his new overall deal with Fox 21 TV Studios and FX Productions. Per THR, Pizzolatto is now negotiating an early exit from the deal.

McConaughey and Pizzolatto previously teamed on the critically acclaimed first season of HBO’s True Detective, in which McConaughey played Detective Rust Cohle. His performance earned him an Emmy nod for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series. The crime anthology has since aired two more seasons, the most recent of which starred Oscar winner Mahershala Ali and concluded in February 2019. HBO has not yet made a decision on a potential Season 4.