Matthew McConaughey, True Detective Creator Reunite for FX Mystery Drama

Time is a flat circle — and it’s bringing Matthew McConaughey and True Detective creator Nic Pizzolatto back together for a new crime drama at FX.

McConaughey is set to star in Redeemer, which has received a script-to-series commitment at the cable network, Deadline reports.

Redeemer is based on Patrick Colman’s 2019 novel The Churchgoer, and centers on a “minister-turned-dissolute security guard whose search for a missing woman in Texas leads him through a corruption-steeped criminal conspiracy, as his past and present impact and entwine around a mystery of escalating violence and deceit.” The series marks Pizzolatto’s first project under his new overall deal with Fox 21 TV Studios and FX Productions. McConaughey also has inked a first-look TV deal with FX. Cable TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates

McConaughey and Pizzolatto previously teamed on the critically acclaimed first season of HBO’s True Detective, in which McConaughey played Detective Rust Cohle. His performance earned him an Emmy nod for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series. The crime anthology has since aired two more seasons, the most recent of which starred Oscar winner Mahershala Ali and concluded in February 2019. HBO has not yet made a decision on a potential Season 4.

Are you looking forward to another McConaughey/Pizzolatto collaboration? Hit the comments and tell us if the description for Redeemer piques your interest.