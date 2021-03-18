Katie Couric Set to Wrap Up Jeopardy! Guest Hosting Stint — Is She a Worthy Contender for the Full-Time Gig?

Katie Couric‘s two-week stint as Jeopardy! guest host — which is set to conclude on Friday — has been an unequivocal success in at least one category. With the game show vowing to make a donation to her charity of choice based on the 10-day cumulative winnings of the contestants, Couric has raised nearly $200,000 for Stand Up to Cancer so far.

“This has been an extraordinary experience for me,” Couric enthused at the top of Monday’s show, which marked the midpoint of her run. “It has made me respect Alex Trebek even more than I already did. Hosting this show is hard, and the fact that he did this while he was fighting pancreatic cancer, well, that was downright Herculean.”

Couric picked up the guest-hosting baton from Jeopardy! EP Mike Richards, whose well-received two-week tenure ended earlier this month. Richards followed GOAT contestant Ken Jennings, who wrapped up his six-week stint in February. The former Today co-host will now hand the gig off to Dr. Mehmet Oz, who debuts on Monday, March 22.

NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers, 60 Minutes‘ Bill Whitaker, Big Bang Theory vet Mayim Bialik, CNN’s Anderson Cooper, Dr. Sanjay Gupta and Today‘s Savannah Guthrie round out the remaining guest-host roster.

Meanwhile, a decision on who will succeed Trebek permanently may not be made until the launch of Season 38, in September. As Richards told USA Today, “Let’s make sure we get someone we are going to feel even better about in a decade than we do this year.”

Did Couric prove herself worthy of the full-time job? Or, more pointedly, if it comes down to Couric vs. Richards vs. Jennings, who would you choose? Vote below!