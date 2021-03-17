Younger's Final Season Gets April Premiere Date — But 2 Cast Members Will Not Be Back as Series Regulars

RELATED STORIES Younger Season 7 Photos

When Younger arrives on Paramount+ for its final season next month, two key characters will be spending less time in Liza’s orbit.

The first four episodes of Season 7 will hit the streaming service on Thursday, April 15, with the remaining episodes scheduled to drop weekly on Thursdays, Paramount+ announced today. (Update: These episodes will also be available on Hulu, following the same schedule.) The entire seventh season will also air on TV Land later this year.

But TVLine has learned exclusively that previous regulars Miriam Shor (Diana Trout) and Charles Michael Davis (Zane Anders) will only appear in a recurring capacity.

“Due to scheduling and Covid related matters, Miriam Shor and Charles Michael Davis were unable to be season seven cast regulars,” series creator Darren Star tells TVLine in a statement. “However, they will always be a much loved and integral part of the Younger family and have added so much heart and soul to the series.”

Shor has been a regular since Younger premiered on TV Land in 2015, while Davis was promoted in 2018 after recurring in Season 4. The show’s sixth season finale witnessed Diana’s wedding to Enzo, a romantic event that also brought Zane closer to Kelsey.

“In the final season, Liza’s personal life is on shaky ground as she tries to stay true to herself,” according to the official logline. “After a setback at work, Kelsey doubts her career decisions and discovers a new creative outlet. Maggie gets cancelled.”

Hit PLAY on the video below for a look back at the past six seasons of Younger, then drop a comment with your hopes for the show’s final run.