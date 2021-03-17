Lena Headey to Lead Beacon 23 Series Adaptation at Spectrum and AMC

RELATED STORIES COVID Drama The Second Wave From Good Fight EPs Ordered at Spectrum; Audra McDonald, Taylor Schilling Star

TV’s onetime Cersei Lannister is set to play another woman with questionable motives: Lena Headey will lead the upcoming series adaptation of Beacon 23, TVLine has learned.

Based on Hugh Howey’s 2015 sci-fi novel of the same name, Beacon 23 follows two people — Headey’s Aster and the yet-to-be-cast Halan — whose fates become entangled after they find themselves trapped together at the end of the known universe.

When Aster mysteriously finds her way to Halan, a lonely beacon keeper, on his lighthouse in the darkest recesses of space, a tense battle of wills unfolds as Halan questions whether Aster is friend or foe. Per the character description, Aster’s “ability to disguise her agenda and motives could make her a formidable opponent” for her new companion.

Headey will also exec-produce the series with Zak Penn (Ready Player One), who serves as creator and showrunner.

“Lena Headey was a wonderful, versatile actress before she gave one of the defining performances in television history. So, as they say, ‘no pressure,'” Penn said in a statement. “I’m thankful to all the people making this show possible, they just keep delivering beyond my expectations.”

Initially ordered to series in November 2020, Beacon 23 will air exclusively on Spectrum for nine months, followed by a second window across AMC Networks platforms. There’s currently no timetable for a premiere.

Headey’s eight-season run as Game of Thrones‘ conniving Cersei earned her five Primetime Emmy nominations, as well as a Golden Globe nod. Since the show ended in 2019, Headey has lent her voice to The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance and Infinity Train, among other animated series, and she’s attached to star in Showtime’s long-gestating dramedy pilot Rita.