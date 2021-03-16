Ratings: Bachelor Tops Night, Though Down Sharply From Previous Finale

RELATED STORIES The Bachelor Shocker: Why Matt and Rachael Are Already Broken Up

In the latest TV show ratings, The Bachelor‘s Season 25 finale drew 5.75 million total viewers and a 1.4 demo rating, ticking up week-to-week and topping Monday in the demo. That said, it was down sharply from its year-ago closer (which did 7.7 mil/2.2), hitting what I am 99-percent certain are series lows for a finale.

After the Final Rose (5.3 mil/1.3, read recap) similarly was down a bunch.

Elsewhere:

NBC | The Voice (7.7 mil/1.1, read recap) was steady week-to-week and led Monday in total audience, Debris (3.4 mil/0.4) stabilized in Week 3.

THE CW | Bulletproof‘s Stateside Season 3 premiere (529K/0.1) was a far cry from All American’s latest numbers (790K/0.3). Black Lightning (471K/0.1) was steady in viewers while dipping in the demo.

FOX | America’s Most Wanted‘s revival premiere (2.2mil/0.3) put up a fraction of the on-hiatus 9-1-1: Lone Star‘s most recent numbers.

CBS | The Neighborhood (5.2 mil/0.7) and Bob Hearts Abishola (4.9 mil/0.6) dipped, while All Rise (4.1 mi/0.4) and Bull (5 mil/0.4) were steady.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Warning: Contents may be hot!

