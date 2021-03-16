Mike Epps and Wanda Sykes Comedy The Upshaws Gets Premiere Date at Netflix — See First Photos

RELATED STORIES Netflix Launches Test to Crack Down on Shared/'Borrowed' Logins

Netflix Launches Test to Crack Down on Shared/'Borrowed' Logins Special to End With Season 2 at Netflix

Who’s down to meet The Upshaws?

Netflix’s new comedy starring Wanda Sykes (black-ish) and Mike Epps (Survivor’s Remorse) will begin streaming on Wednesday, May 12, the site announced Tuesday.

The series, whose first season consists of 10 half-hour episodes, follows a Black, working-class family in Indiana as they struggle to “make it work and make it to the next level,” without the blueprints to do it.

In addition to Sykes and Epps, the cast of The Upshaws also includes Kim Fields, Page Kennedy, Diamond Lyons, Khali Daniya-Renee Spraggins, Jermelle Simon, Gabrielle Dennis and Journey Christine.

Here’s the show’s official logline, per Netflix: “Bennie Upshaw (Epps) is a charming, well-intentioned mechanic and lifelong mess just trying his best to step up and care for his family — wife Regina (Fields), their two young daughters (Spraggins and Christine) and firstborn son (Simon), and the teenage son (Lyons) he fathered with another woman (Dennis) — and tolerate his sardonic sister-in-law (Sykes), all without a blueprint for success.”

The Upshaws is co-created by Sykes and Regina Hicks, who also executive-produce alongside Epps, Page Hurwitz and Niles Kirchner.

Scroll down for a series of first-look photos from The Upshaws, then drop a comment with your thoughts below. Will you be joining the chaos?