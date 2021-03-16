Supergirl Takes on Lex Luthor in First Look at Final Season — See Photos

It’s a bird… it’s a plane… no, it’s our first look at the sixth and final season of Supergirl! The CW has unveiled the first official photos from the Season 6 premiere — arriving Tuesday, March 30 at 9/8c — and it looks like the gang is in for one heck of a last ride.

The premiere, titled “Rebirth,” picks up right after the events of the Season 5 finale, in which Brainiac found himself near death after sacrificing himself in order to stop Lex Luthor from using the Obsidian platform to brainwash half the world into becoming devout followers. However, it didn’t go as planned, and Lena, knowing how dangerous her brother is, “enlists the entire team — Alex, J’onn, Dreamer, Kelly and Brainiac — to help, but Supergirl realizes that the only way to truly stop Lex is to sacrifice herself,” according to the episode’s official description.

Not much is known about Season 6, but we do know that the CW series’ final run will include two flashback episodes that revisit the early years of Cat Grant’s career. Newcomer Eliza Helm is set to portray a young Cat, who went by the name of “CJ Grant” before becoming the mega media mogul that we know and love.

Supergirl will take over for Superman & Lois, which will enter a brief hiatus stemming from a COVID-related production halt. Superman & Lois will then return with new episodes on Tuesday, May 18 at 9/8c, and Supergirl will go on a break and return with its final episodes sometime this summer.

Check out the new photos on the right — or click here for direct access — and let us know your thoughts in the comments below!