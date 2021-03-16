SNL: Daniel Kaluuya and Carey Mulligan to Host; St. Vincent, Kid Cudi to Perform

RELATED STORIES Oscar Nominations: The Complete List

Fresh off their Academy Award nominations, Daniel Kaluuya and Carey Mulligan are set to make their Saturday Night Live hosting debuts.

Kaluuya, who was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor for his work in Judas and the Black Messiah, will lord over the April 3 broadcast. He’ll be joined by second-time musical guest St. Vincent, who is promoting her seventh album, “Daddy’s Home,” out Friday, May 14.

Mulligan, who is up for Outstanding Lead Actress for her role in Promising Young Woman, will make her hosting debut on April 10. She’ll be joined by fellow first-timer Kid Cudi, whose most recent EP, “Man on the Moon III: The Chosen,” marked his fifth Top 10 album on the Billboard 200 chart.

As previously reported, SNL returns from a four-week break on Saturday, March 27, with host Maya Rudolph and musical guest Jack Harlow.

Saturday Night Live kicked off its 46th season in October. Previous hosts included Chris Rock, Bill Burr, Issa Rae, Adele, John Mulaney, Dave Chappelle, Jason Bateman, Timothée Chalamet, Kristen Wiig, Krasinski, Dan Levy, Regina King, Regé-Jean Page and Nick Jonas.

Meanwhile, this season’s musical acts have included Megan Thee Stallion, Jack White, Justin Bieber, H.E.R., The Strokes, Foo Fighters, Morgan Wallen, Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band, Due Lipa, Machine Gun Kelly, Phoebe Bridgers, Nathaniel Rateliff, Bad Bunny and Jonas (who pulled double duty on Feb. 27).

Are you looking forward to Kaluuya and Mulligan’s hosting debuts in April? What about musical guests St. Vincent and Kid Cudi? Hit the comments with your reactions to the news.