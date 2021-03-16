Natasha Lyonne to Star in Rian Johnson Mystery Series Poker Face at Peacock

RELATED STORIES Annie Murphy Joins Russian Doll as Production on Season 2 Begins

With production currently underway on Russian Doll‘s second season, star Natasha Lyonne is already lining up her next gig, leading Academy Award nominee Rian Johnson‘s first TV series.

Created, written and directed by Johnson, Poker Face — from T-Street and MRC Television — has received a commitment of 10 one-hour episodes at Peacock.

Johnson (Knives Out, Star Wars: The Last Jedi) describes the project as a “fun, character-driven, case-of-the-week” mystery series. “It’s my happy place,” he says in a statement. “Having Natasha as a partner in crime is a dream, and we’ve found the perfect home at Peacock.”

“Rian Johnson’s distinct sensibility and talent for telling edge-of-your-seat mysteries is a massive gift for Peacock, and we can’t wait for audiences to delve into each case,” says Lisa Katz, President of Scripted Content for NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “Paired with the acting genius of Natasha Lyonne, this series will be entertaining and addictive.”

Johnson will also executive-produce Poker Face alongside partner Ram Bergman and T-Street television president Nena Rodrigue. Lyonne is on board as an executive producer through her production company Animal Pictures.

