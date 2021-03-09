Annie Murphy Joins Russian Doll as Production on Season 2 Begins

RELATED STORIES 'Missing' Shows, Found! The Latest on Carnival Row, The Orville, Russian Doll, Pose, Blood & Treasure and 28 Others

'Missing' Shows, Found! The Latest on Carnival Row, The Orville, Russian Doll, Pose, Blood & Treasure and 28 Others Kevin Can F**k Himself: Sitcom Wife Annie Murphy Takes a Seriously Dark Turn in AMC Dramedy Trailer

Crank up the Harry Nilsson: Russian Doll‘s time loop is ready to start up again… and a Schitt’s Creek favorite is jumping in.

Emmy winner Annie Murphy is joining the cast of the Natasha Lyonne-starring Netflix comedy for Season 2, TVLine has learned exclusively. No details are available yet for her character, but we can also report that production on Russian Doll‘s second season officially got underway just last week.

If your memory is a little hazy, it’s understandable: Russian Doll‘s freshman season debuted on Netflix more than two years ago, in February 2019. Lyonne starred as Nadia, who found herself reliving the night of her 36th birthday over and over again, Groundhog Day-style. Charlie Barnett co-starred as Alan, who was stuck in a parallel time loop of his own; the supporting cast included Greta Lee, Yul Vazquez and Elizabeth Ashley. (In the finale, Nadia and Alan appeared to free themselves from their respective time-loop nightmares, but it’s still unclear how Season 2 will play out, exactly.)

Murphy just wrapped up a six-season run as the hopelessly vain Alexis Rose on Schitt’s Creek, taking home the Emmy for best supporting actress in a comedy last year. (She also earned Golden Globe, Screen Actors Guild and Critics’ Choice nominations for the role.) Next, Murphy is set to star as a fed-up sitcom wife in the dark AMC satire Kevin Can F**k Himself, premiering this summer.