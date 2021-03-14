Billie Eilish Brings 'Everything I Wanted' to 2021 Grammys — Watch and Grade It

MORE GRAMMYS Harry Styles Opens 2021 Grammys With 'Watermelon Sugar' — Watch

Harry Styles Opens 2021 Grammys With 'Watermelon Sugar' — Watch Taylor Swift Performs Folklore Medley at 2021 Grammys — Watch and Grade It

Fresh off the success of her new Apple TV+ documentary, Billie Eilish returned to the Grammys stage on Sunday to remind everyone why she took home Best New Artist last year.

Joined by her brother and music partner Finneas O’Connell (click here to read our Q&A from his Glee days!), Eilish delivered an emotional performance of her Grammy nominated song “Everything I Wanted.”

Eilish entered this year’s ceremony with four Grammy nominations: Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance for “Everything I Wanted,” as well as Best Wrong Written for Visual Media for “No Time to Die” from the James Bond movie of the same name.

The young artist made quite a splash at her first Grammys in 2020, taking home five of the night’s biggest honors: Best New Artist; Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album for When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?; and Record of the Year and Song of the Year for “Bad Guy.” She was also nominated for and Best Pop Solo Performance for “Bad Guy.”

Watch footage of Eilish’s performance below, which will be replaced by an official video if/when it becomes available:

Eilish is just one of many high-profile performances at this year’s Grammys. Others music stars taking the stage include Bad Bunny, Black Pumas, Brandi Carlile, Brittany Howard, BTS, Cardi B, Chris Martin, DaBaby, Doja Cat, Dua Lipa, HAIM, Harry Styles, John Mayer, Kendrick Sampson, Killer Mike, Lil Baby, Maren Morris, Megan Thee Stallion, Mickey Guyton, Miranda Lambert, Post Malone, Roddy Rich, Tamika Mallory and Taylor Swift.

The 63rd annual event is being hosted by The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah from the Los Angeles Convention Center.

Your thoughts on Eilish’s Grammys performance? Grade it below, then drop a comment with your full review.