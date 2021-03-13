The Masked Singer: The First Clues About Seashell, Raccoon and More

The Masked Singer is back for another season, and you know what that means: It’s time to put on your who-could-possibly-be-under-those-giant-foam-heads hats!

Wednesday’s premiere introduced us to five of Season 5’s competitors: Russian Doll, Seashell, Raccoon, Snail and Porcupine Robopine. And even before this “game-changing” season started in on its twists — aka the previously announced wild card contestants, who will join the game in future episodes — we got our first surprise: Russian Doll is actually Russian Dolls, with at least two (but maybe three) people singing inside the lacquered costumes.

Though Raccoon gave a performance that was way off pitch and devoid of rhythm, Snail was chosen to go home at the end of the episode. And when the mollusk was unmasked, he was revealed to be Kermit the Frog! (Read a full recap of the premiere here.)

Before Episode 2 airs Wednesday (Fox, 8/7c), we’ve gathered what we believe are the most important clues from the premiere and consolidated them into a handy guide. The goal: Figure out who’s beneath those costumes far before their unveilings.

