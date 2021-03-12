The Simpsons Sneak Peek: Homer Meets J.J. Abrams (and His Lens Flare)

RELATED STORIES TV Ratings: SEAL Team Eyes Lows, Masked Singer Slips But Tops Night

It looks like we can add J.J. Abrams to Homer Simpson’s ever-growing list of celebrity rivals.

The prolific writer/director/creator voices himself in Sunday’s episode of The Simpsons (Fox, 8/7c), in which “Homer tries to reunite a mechanical band from his youth, but Abrams gets ahold of them first,” according to the official logline.

TVLine has an exclusive sneak peek of Homer and Abrams’ fateful meeting, which includes a fun little nod to Abrams’ infamous use of lens flare. (According to one fan, there as many as 721 instances of it in his first Star Trek movie.)

And there’s plenty more where that came from, as Fox recently renewed The Simpsons for Seasons 33 and 34, ensuring that the show will air at least 750 episodes. The show’s March 21 installment, “Manger Things,” marks Episode No. 700.

“Woo-hoo! With any luck, the show will soon be older than I am,” Homer himself said in a statement.

Added series creator Matt Groening, “We are planning lots of big surprises. Homer will lose a hair, Milhouse will get contact lenses and Bart will celebrate his tenth birthday for the thirty-third time.”

Hit PLAY on the video below for an exclusive first look at the episode, titled “Do Pizza Bots Dream of Electric Guitars,” then drop a comment with your thoughts.