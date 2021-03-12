Tattletales Celebrity Couples Game Show Revival Ordered at HBO Max, Hosted by Ayesha and Stephen Curry

RELATED STORIES The Flight Attendant Season 2 Scheduled for Spring 2022 Arrival

The Flight Attendant Season 2 Scheduled for Spring 2022 Arrival Generation Premiere Recap: When Sex and Snapchat Collide -- Grade It!

HBO Max will invite celebrity couples to be Tattletales, with a revival of the classic game show to be hosted and executive-produced by author/restaurateur Ayesha Curry and her NBA All-Star husband Stephen Curry.

The original Tattletales premiered 46 years ago and was hosted by Daytime Emmy winner Bert Convy, who also occasionally competed (with his wife Anne).

The new Fremantle production will invite three celebrity couples to join the Currys on a “date night” to go head-to-head on uncensored relationship trivia and games, competing to see who knows their partner best. “All’s fair in love and war, and as personality quirks and hidden talents are revealed, teams are pushed to their limits with physical challenges,” reads the synopsis.

The couples will compete for a donation to the charity of their choice.

“Ayesha and Stephen put a fresh new spin on a classic game show to really shake things up for these competing couples,” HBO Max non-fiction EVP Jennifer O’Connell said in a statement. Added Fremantle alternative programing chief Jayson Dinsmore, “The dynamic Ayesha and Stephen Curry are the perfect duo to bring this hilarious exploration of the trials and tribulations of relationships back to television.”

The Currys themselves said in a statement, “We are so excited to be a part of bringing this awesome game show back to life. Our families are huge fans of the original, so to be able to host and produce this show together is such a joy…. [E]ach episode will be an opportunity to hang out with some iconic power couples, have fun and let loose a bit. We can’t wait!”

Stephen Curry also serves as an EP and “resident golf pro” on ABC’s Holey Moley, which recently scored a two-season renewal.