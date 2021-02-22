TVLine Items: Mayans Season 3 Trailer, Holey Moley Double Renewal and More

Mayans MC is taking a big swing in a new trailer for Season 3 of FX’s Sons of Anarchy spinoff, which returns with back-to-back episodes on Tuesday, March 16 at 10/9c — more than 16 months (!) after the Season 2 finale.

The 10-episode third season picks up where Season 2 left off. “After U.S. Assistant District Attorney Lincoln Potter threatens to deport Felipe, EZ and Angel chose to leverage incriminating information to protect him rather than to free rebel leader Adelita from federal custody, leaving her to give birth to Angel’s son while in handcuffs,” per the official synopsis. “Meanwhile, Miguel Galindo is left reeling over the loss of his mother to apparent suicide, while others quietly suspect foul play. Additionally, the Mayans seek vengeance on their rivals, the Tijuana M.C. Vatos Malditos, after a surprise attack on their club. When the smoke clears, they discover the body of a Sons of Anarchy Motorcycle Club Redwood Original — there will be hell to pay.”

Press PLAY above to watch the preview.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* ABC has renewed the extreme mini-golf competition series Holey Moley for Seasons 3 and 4. Color commentators Rob Riggle and Joe Tessitore, sideline correspondent Jeannie Mai, and EP/”resident golf pro” Stephen Curry will all return.

* Netflix’s Operation Varsity Blues, Chris Smith’s documentary about the 2019 college admissions scandal, will premiere Wednesday, March 17.

* Starz has picked up the anthology Gaslit, starring Julia Roberts (Homecoming) and Sean Penn (Milk). The series is based on the Watergate-centric first season of Slate’s podcast Slow Burn. Joel Edgerton and Armie Hammer, who were previously attached to the project, will be recast.

* BET+ has given a series order to Birth of Cool, a half-hour dramedy from executive producer Lena Waithe that follows the teachers and students at a predominantly Black high school in Compton, our sister site Variety reports.

* HBO Max has released a trailer for Persona: The Dark Truth Behind Personality Tests, a new documentary premiering Thursday, March 4:

