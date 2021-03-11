Snoop Dogg, La La Anthony and Serayah Join Black Mafia Family

RELATED STORIES Manifest and Batwoman Panels Are Headed to WonderCon 2021

Whatever you’re doing, drop it like it’s hot and listen up: Snoop Dogg will be a part of Starz’s Black Mafia Family.

TVLine has learned that the rapper will recur on 50 Cent’s upcoming dramatization of the lives of Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory and his brother, Terry “Southwest T” Flenory, kingpins of a wide-reaching drug syndicate that came to power in the late 1990s/early 2000s.

Snoop Dogg will recur as Pastor Swift, spiritual advisor to the Flenory family. “He’s a man of The Word, with the aura of an ex-con,” per the official character description. Though Swift is a godly man who works to keep Meech (played by Big Meech’s real-life son, Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr.) and Terry (Da’Vinchi, All American) on the straight and narrow. But the holy man will eventually become one of the Flenory family’s closest confidantes — which will put him at odds with patriarch Charles (Russell Hornsby, Grimm).

In addition, Power alum La La Anthony has signed on to recur as Markaisha Taylor, who is married to one of Meech and Terry’s drug-dealer friends. When she notices something in Terry that she thinks can help her gain money and power, she makes sure to form a close friendship with him that develops into something much more.

And Empire‘s Serayah will recur as Lori Walker, Big Meech’s girlfriend. The pair have a daughter, Neeka. A former college athlete who fell for Meech’s bad-boy ways, the intervening years have made Lori more mature, and she expects more from Meech now. This has the added effect of making him want her more.

The series, which got a green light at the premium cabler in April, also stars Steve Harris (The Practice), rapper Arkeisha “Kash Doll” Knight,” Wood Harris (Empire), Aijona Alexus (13 Reasons Why), Michole Briana White (Dead to Me) and Myles Truitt (Black Lightning).