Paul Bettany and Claire Foy to Headline A Very English Scandal Season 2

Paul Bettany and Claire Foy are about to become embroiled in quite the scandal.

The Wandavision and The Crown stars have signed on to A Very British Scandal, BBC One and Amazon Prime’s follow-up to A Very English Scandal, TVLine has learned.

Foy and Bettany will portray the Duchess and Duke of Argyll, aka the key players in one of Britain’s most salacious divorce cases of the 20th century. Per the official logline:

Famed for her charisma, beauty and style, Margaret (Foy), Duchess of Argyll, dominated the front pages as a divorcee featuring accusations of forgery, theft, violence, drug-taking, secret recording, bribery and an explicit Polaroid picture all played out in the white-hot glare of the 1960s media.

Sarah Phelps (Dublin Murders) wrote the series, which will unfold in three 60-minute episodes and which will investigate the role institutional misogyny played in how the duchess was shamed in society and vilified by the press and the judicial system.

“I’m so excited to work with [director] Anne [Sewitsky], Sarah and Paul on this extraordinary project,” Foy said via statement, “and to explore through this story how often shame, judgment and controversy surrounds a woman’s sexuality.”

Foy, Phelps and Sewitsky are among the series’ executive producers. A Very British Scandal will be available on Amazon Prime Video in the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, and on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the United Kingdom.

The series’ predecessor, A Very English Scandal, starred Hugh Grant and Ben Whishaw and chronicled the events leading up to England’s Jeremy Thorpe imbroglio.

Will you tune in to A Very British Scandal? Hit the comments and let us know!