TVLine Items: Selling Sunset Renewed, Tina Turner Doc Trailer and More

Netflix is doubling up on Selling Sunset, renewing the real-estate reality series for two more seasons. Additionally, the streamer has picked up the reality show Bling Empire for Season 2.

Selling Sunset, which premiered its third season last August, follows the realtors at Los Angeles’ The Oppenheim Group as they compete with the cutthroat L.A. market… and each other. Bling Empire, meanwhile, debuted in January and centers around a wildly wealthy group of Asian and Asian American friends (and frenemies) in Los Angeles.





* Peacock is developing George R.R. Martin’s Wild Cards books into a TV series. The project, which was previously in the works at Hulu, is about “an alien pathogen known as the Wild Card virus [that] is released over Manhattan in 1946, altering the course of human history,” per the official synopsis. “The virus rewrites DNA, mutating its survivors. A lucky few are granted awe-inspiring superpowers, while the sad majority are left with often repulsive physical deformities.”

* Lexi Underwood (Little Fires Everywhere) will portray Malia Obama in the Showtime anthology series The First Lady, per Deadline.

* Famke Janssen (How to Get Away With Murder) will recur on Spectrum Originals’ women’s basketball-set drama Long Slow Exhale as a university chancellor, per Deadline.

* Dominique Fishback (The Deuce) will star opposite Samuel L. Jackson in Apple TV+’s limited series The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey, Deadline reports.

* HBO has released trailer for TINA, its Tina Turner documentary premiering Saturday, March 27 at 8/7c:

* HBO has released a trailer for Q: Into the Storm, a six-part documentary series about the origins of QAnon, debuting with two back-to-back episodes on Sunday, March 21 at 9 pm:

