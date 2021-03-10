Oprah With Meghan and Harry Encore to Bump CBS Dramas This Friday

RELATED STORIES Piers Morgan Stands by Meghan Markle Comments, Calls Oprah Interview a 'Diatribe of Bilge' -- Watch Video

Piers Morgan Stands by Meghan Markle Comments, Calls Oprah Interview a 'Diatribe of Bilge' -- Watch Video FBI: Most Wanted Recap: To Catch a Predator

It’s almost criminal how erratic Blue Bloods‘ scheduling has been this TV season. And now a repeat of the Oprah With Meghan and Harry interview special will preempt this Friday’s fresh episodes of MacGyver and Magnum P.I., while a Clarice rerun will displace Blue Bloods.

As noted in TVLine’s latest (and always-sassy) Friday ratings report, MacGyver, Magnum P.I. and Blue Bloods — due to understandable and ongoing COVID-related production delays — this season have extra-frequently toggled between new episodes and reruns since their December premieres.

Blue Bloods‘ Season 11 run, in particular, has looked like this:

✔️✔️✔️❌❌✔️❌❌✔️❌✔️✔️❌❌✔️

MacGyver and Magnum have not been quite that bad. But pretty darn close, squeezing in just two additional new episodes each.

CBS’ Friday lineup now presumably won’t be back with those fresh episodes until March 26 (due to a planned NCAA tournament preemption on the 19th).

CBS’ original Sunday broadcast of Oprah With Meghan and Harry amassed 17.8 million total viewers, while across the pond on ITV it drew 13.3 million. Globally, the interview special has tallied nearly 50 million viewers, the AP reports.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.