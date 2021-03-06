Ratings: MacGyver and Blue Bloods Eye Lows, Shark Tank Tops Night

In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ MacGyver this Friday drew 4.4 million total viewers and a 0.4 demo rating, down 12 and 33 percent from its last fresh episode to mark series lows. 2021 Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard

Blue Bloods (6 mil/0.4) similarly dipped to series lows — it’s almost as if the three on, two off, one on, two off, one on, one off, two on, two off, one on scheduling is affecting the numbers — yet as usual it copped Friday’s largest audience. Magnum P.I. (5.4 mil/0.5), featuring a Performer of the Week honorable mention, was steady.

ABC’s steady Shark Tank (4.5 mil/0.7) led Friday in the demo.

Elsewhere, NBC’s The Blacklist (3.15 mil/0.3) dipped to a new audience low while flat in the demo… Fox’s Friday Night SmackDown (2.2 mil/0.5) was up a tenth… and The CW’s Penn & Teller: Think You Can Fool Us? Think Again! (712K/0.1) was steady.

