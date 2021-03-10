Jeopardy! Guest Host Katie Couric Warns 'She’s Gonna Be Upset' When All 3 Contestants Fail to ID Glee Actress

RELATED STORIES Mike Richards Set to Wrap Up Jeopardy! Guest Hosting Stint -- How Does He Stack Up Against Ken Jennings? (Poll)

Wait ’til Mr. Schue hears about this one.

During Wednesday’s Jeopardy!, a contestant chose the category “I’ve Won an Oscar and an Emmy.” And when temporary host Katie Couric read the $600 answer — “Shakespeare in Love and Glee” — she was met with silence from the episode’s three contestants.

The answer, of course, was actress Gwyneth Paltrow, who took home a Best Actress Oscar in 1999 and a 2011 Guest Actress in a Comedy Series Emmy for the aforementioned gigs, respectively. (In our opinion, she deserved the Emmy for the first “Hola, clase!” alone.) But none of the Jeopardy! players knew that, leading a cheeky Couric to admonish them, “She’s gonna be upset!” before offering up the answer.

Couric is one of a number of guest hosts filling in in the wake of Alex Trebek’s death in November 2020. Her two-week stint on the show wraps on Friday, March 19; she’ll be followed by NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers, 60 Minutes‘ Bill Whitaker, actress Mayim Bialik, CNN anchor Anderson Cooper, Dr. Mehmet Oz, Today‘s Savannah Guthrie and CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta. Prior to Couric’s tenure, Jeopardy! legend Ken Jennings and the show’s executive producer Mike Richards each took a turn at the lectern.

