Doom Patrol: Michelle Gomez Joins Season 3 as Madame Rouge

Michelle Gomez is seeing red: The Doctor Who vet is joining Doom Patrol as Madame Rouge.

The actress — whose recent TV work has included Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and The Flight Attendant — is boarding the HBO Max series’ upcoming third season as the eccentric villainess, who arrives at Doom Manor with a very specific mission (if only she could remember it). Gomez will be a series regular.

It was announced last fall that Doom Patrol would move exclusively to HBO Max for its third season, after two seasons on the now-defunct DC Universe. (Season 2 ran on both DC U and HBO Max).

Doom Patrol stars Diane Guerrero (Orange Is the New Black) as Jane, April Bowlby (Drop Dead Diva) as Rita Farr, Matt Bomer (White Collar) as Larry Trainor, Brendan Fraser (The Affair) as Cliff Steele, Timothy Dalton (Penny Dreadful) as Niles Caulder and Joivan Wade (EastEnders) as Vic Stone/Cyborg.