Central Park Snags Early Season 3 Renewal at Apple TV+

RELATED STORIES Natalie Portman, Lupita Nyong'o Lead Apple's Lady in the Lake Adaptation

Natalie Portman, Lupita Nyong'o Lead Apple's Lady in the Lake Adaptation Ted Lasso Season 2 Adds Team Shrink

Months before its second season is set to bow, Apple TV+’s animated comedy-musical Central Park has been renewed for Season 3.

In making the pickup announcement, the streamer confirmed that the first three episodes of Season 2 will debut on June 25. It also unveiled an extended first look at one of the new season’s musical sequences; check out Daveed Diggs’s Helen proclaiming his love for his hometown of Weehawken in the clip below.

“Seasons 2 and 3 of Central Park mean 29 more episodes, and something like a 115 new songs,” series creator Loren Bouchard declared on Twitter. “The people who make this show dazzle me with their talent and ambition and sheer will. And Apple and 20th have shown their will too! I’m honored to be a part of something with this much chutzpah.”

Here’s an Apple TV+-approved list of Tillerman family Season 2 spoilers.

* Molly experiences the trials and tribulations of adolescence.

* Cole is challenged by a truly embarrassing moment at school.

* Paige continues to chase down the Mayor’s corruption story.

* Owen juggles managing the park, his staff, and his family all with a smile on his face.

* Bitsy inches ever closer to her sinister goal of claiming Central Park as her own.

As reported last July, Umbrella Academy star Emmy Raver-Lampman will replace Kristen Bell as Molly, the mixed-race daughter of Owen and Kathryn Hahn’s Paige. Bell, who voiced the role in Season 1, stepped away in June, stating that, “Casting a mixed race character with a white actress undermines the specificity of the mixed race and Black American experience. It was wrong and we, on the Central Park team, are pledging to make it right.”