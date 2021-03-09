Buckingham Palace Responds to Meghan and Harry Interview, Says Allegations Are 'Taken Very Seriously'

RELATED STORIES Piers Morgan Walks Off Morning Show After Colleague Slams His 'Diabolical' Meghan Markle Criticism; Regulatory Agency Now Investigating Commentary

Piers Morgan Walks Off Morning Show After Colleague Slams His 'Diabolical' Meghan Markle Criticism; Regulatory Agency Now Investigating Commentary Oprah With Meghan and Harry: 9 Major Bombshells From the Tell-All Interview

Two days after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s revealing interview with Oprah Winfrey, Buckingham Palace has responded to the “concerning” Q&A.

“The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan,” reads an official statement, made on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II. “The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. Whilst some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much-loved family members.”

Tuesday’s statement marks the palace’s first acknowledgment of Sunday’s interview, in which Markle and Harry spoke very candidly of their negative experiences with the royal family and the British media. Among the stunning revelations: that after Markle learned she was pregnant with her first child, she and Harry were told the baby would not receive physical security, nor would he be given a royal title (which was a conspicuous breaking of protocol for new members of the royal family). Markle said she wasn’t given any explanations for the lack of security or title.

Relatedly, a member of the royal institution — whom Markle and Harry chose to keep anonymous — allegedly raised concerns about how dark-skinned the couple’s child would be. Despite Oprah’s attempts to identify the person, the Duke and Duchess would only clarify that it was not the Queen or her husband, Prince Philip, who voiced those concerns.

Markle also shared that her intensely difficult time in the spotlight led her to have suicidal thoughts, an emotional low that ultimately prompted her and Harry to step down as working members of the royal family. Per Markle, she was denied help by senior members of the institution, as well as human resources, the latter of whom appeared to sympathize with Markle but could not assist with her mental health struggles as she wasn’t a paid member of the institution.