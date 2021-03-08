New Manifest Season 3 Trailer Teases a Dead Reckoning and a Large Reveal

RELATED STORIES Jonathan Tucker Touts NBC's Debris as 'Mind-Bending' Fun (and Addresses Your Network Sci-Fi Drama Concerns)

Ben and Saanvi get a real eyeful in the latest — and pretty spoilery! — trailer for Manifest Season 3 (premiering Thursday, April 1 on NBC).

The new teaser, shown below, recycles some previously seen moments while also establishing that Ben (played by Josh Dallas) has some sort of “connection” to the crashed Flight 828’s discovered tail fin, and hinting at the unique callings that passenger Angelina (played by The Americans‘ Holly Taylor) brings to the party.

But the final reveal, introduced by Vance (Daryl Edwards)… well, it clearly was not anything Ben or Saanvi (Parveen Kaur) were expecting.

“I think that the audience is going to feel satisfied in that this is a very eventful season,” showrunner Jeff Rake recently told TVLine. “I know that at times in Season 1 or Season 2 was the show was accused, with love, of not moving the ball forward enough, that the burn was too slow. Well, my strong suspicion is that Season 3 will not be accused of that. There is a lot of forward momentum, a lot of card turns, and a lot of big surprises. It will be a very satisfying experience for people who are anxious for stuff to happen.”

Watch the teaser and read on for more about Season 3:

What happened to Flight 828? Don't miss the season premiere of #Manifest, April 1 on @NBC. ✈️ pic.twitter.com/oLlNiq9zIb — Manifest (@NBCManifest) March 8, 2021

When Manifest Season 3 opens, Ben and Saanvi do a deep dive on the Flight 828 tailfin, which was found off Cuba by a boat named Tesoro di San Antonio; married life for Michaela and Zeke (Melissa Roxburgh and Matt Long) will be “thrown an unexpected wrench,” including as they move in together with a “third party”; a long-lost character will make a shocking reappearance; and Jared (J.R. Ramirez) will have a complicated new relationship of the romantic sort.

On the casting front, in addition to Taylor’s debut, Will Peltz (Euphoria) will recur as Levi, a teaching assistant at the university where Ben works whose expertise in archeology brings him in contact with Olive (Luna Blaise); Warner Miller (Marvel’s Luke Cage) will play Tarik, Grace’s (Athena Karkanis) estranged stepbrother who reluctantly agrees to help the Stones when they have nowhere else to turn; Mahira Kakkar (BBC’s A Suitable Boy) will recur as Dr. Aria Gupta, a researcher studying the phenomena surrounding Flight 828; and Ali Lopez-Sohaili will play Eagan Tehrani, a passenger whose photographic memory proves to be a major asset to Ben.

