Kim's Convenience Star Simu Liu 'Heartbroken' by Show Ending With Season 5: 'I Feel We Deserved Better'

One member of the Kim’s Convenience family isn’t ready to say goodbye.

Simu Liu, who plays son Jung on the Canadian sitcom, is speaking out after the Kim’s producers announced the show would end after its current fifth season. (Kim’s airs on CBC in Canada, and has found a new audience on Netflix.) Calling the news “disappointing,” Liu said on Twitter that “for reasons that I’m sure we get into someday, we must prematurely bid farewell to Kim’s Convenience,” adding, “I am heartbroken.”

Liu, who’s also set to headline the upcoming Marvel movie Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, went on to say that “I was fully expecting to come back for our sixth season,” adding that he’d hoped his character Jung “would finally get to show some of the growth that I had begged our writers for year after year.” He said “it pains me that we will never see the full reconciliation between Jung and Appa. It pains me that we will never see Jung figure out what he wants to do with his life. Most of all, it pains me that we will never see the Kims all together as a family, bidding farewell to the bodega that has defined their immigrant journey.”

“I was all in this year,” Liu continued. “I wanted to be in every episode. I wanted to participate in the writers’ room. I wanted to direct an episode. I feel we deserved better. I feel that you, our most amazing fans, deserved better.”

Liu also took pride in the show’s achievements (“I’d like to think that our show brought everyone a bit closer together during this incredibly divisive time”) and honored his co-stars: “Remember their names. Call their agents. CAST THEM IN EVERYTHING. Our talent is undeniable, and we are nowhere close to being finished.”

The Kim’s Convenience producers said the show was ending because its two co-creators “confirmed they were moving on to other projects,” adding that “Season 5 is our finest season to date.” Season 5 debuted on CBC in January; it’s expected to become available to stream on Netflix shortly after the Season 5 (and now series) finale airs in Canada on April 13.