Kim's Convenience Ending After 5 Seasons — Read Producers' Statement

Kim’s Convenience is closing its doors for good: The current fifth season of the Canadian family sitcom will be its last, the producers announced on Monday.

“To our amazing fans: Authenticity of storytelling is at the center of the success of Kim’s Convenience,” the producers said in a statement. “At the end of production on Season 5, our two co-creators confirmed they were moving onto other projects. Given their departure from the series, we have come to the difficult conclusion that we cannot deliver another season of the same heart and quality that has made the show so special.”

The statement added that “Kim’s Convenience has meant so much to our cast, writers, crew, and audiences around the world. Despite the restrictions and complications of shooting during the pandemic, Season 5 is our finest season to date. It’s been a privilege and a very great pleasure to work with the Kim’s family of gifted writers and performers for the last five years. Thank you to our fans for the love and support you’ve given this show.”

Debuting in 2016 on the CBC network in Canada, Kim’s Convenience follows the Kims, a Korean-Canadian family that runs a convenience store in Toronto. The comedy has won numerous awards in its home country and found a new audience when it was added to Netflix in 2018. Season 5 debuted on CBC in January; it’s expected to become available to stream on Netflix shortly after the Season 5 (and now series) finale airs in Canada on April 13.