Lupin Part 2 Teaser: Assane Goes to Dangerous Lengths to Rescue His Son

Lupin's Remaining 5 Episodes Will Debut This Summer, Netflix Confirms

Swiping a diamond necklace from a heavily guarded museum is nothing compared to Lupin‘s newest objective: getting back Assane’s kidnapped son.

A newly released teaser for the French heist drama’s remaining five episodes (premiering this summer) picks up where the series last left off, with Assane’s son in the clutches of Pellegrini’s man and Assane warning the kidnapper, “If you touch my son, I’ll kill you.”

But Assane isn’t the only one going to extreme measures to get what he wants. “We’re going to use his kid as bait. He’ll come right to us,” Pellegrini smugly proclaims.

The series centers on Assane Diop (played by Omar Sy), whose childhood was turned upside down when his father died after being accused of a crime he didn’t commit. Twenty-five years later, Assane uses “Arsène Lupin, Gentleman Burglar” as his inspiration to avenge his father. In the upcoming episodes, “Assane’s quest for revenge against Hubert Pelligrini has torn his family to pieces,” per the official synopsis. “With his back to the wall, he now has to think of a new plan, even if it means putting himself in danger.”

Lupin debuted in January, shortly after which it became a breakout hit, with Netflix projecting that the drama would be sampled by more than 70 million households* in its first four weeks of release.

*The numbers that Netflix reports are based on subscribers who have watched at least two minutes of a piece of content.

