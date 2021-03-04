Grey's Anatomy's Giacomo Gianniotti Wraps 'Fast-Paced' Directorial Debut: 'Now Back to Being DeLuca'

RELATED STORIES Grey's Anatomy's Ellen Pompeo Ponders the Series' Fate Ahead of Midseason Return: If It Is Ending, 'I Wanna Make Sure We Do It Right'

Ahead of the March 11 Station 19/Grey’s Anatomy crossover episodes that will return both ABC dramas to the lineup, Giacomo Gianniotti took to Instagram to reflect on a major milestone: his Grey’s directorial debut.

“Well, that’s a wrap!” wrote the actor, who’s played Dr. Andrew DeLuca since Season 11. “Ten days of beautiful, fast-paced, red-eyed glory. Wouldn’t change it for the world.”

As Gianniotti and Team Grey’s completed taping on “Sorry Doesn’t Always Make It Right,” Season 17’s 11th episode, he gave one shout-out after another to his colleagues: “My brother in arms and DP Steve Fracol. My writer Julie Wong for such a great script. And really, most of all… our incredible crew of hardworking men and women who every day, from sun-up to sundown, busted their ass to make this beautiful art.

“Thank you, thank you, thank you,” he continued. “Grateful is a massive understatement.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Giacomo Gianniotti (@giacomo_gianniotti)

In closing, Gianniotti encouraged fans not to miss the crossover. And “now,” he said, “back to being DeLuca” — a statement that bodes well for his character, considering that in the midseason premiere, he and sister Carina are in hot pursuit of a dangerous sex trafficker.