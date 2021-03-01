Disney+'s Obi-Wan Star Wars Series Adds Game of Thrones' Indira Varma

RELATED STORIES WandaVision Recap: This Is Your Life! -- Plus, S.W.O.R.D.'s Finale Plan Revealed

A former Game of Thrones badass is headed to a galaxy far, far away.

Indira Varma, known to Thrones fans as Sand Snake mama Ellaria Sand, has joined the cast of Disney+’s upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi spinoff, our sister site Deadline reports.

No word yet on who Varma will play in the series, which is set between the events of the Star Wars films Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope.

Hayden Christensen and Ewan McGregor are set to reprise their film roles of Anakin Skywalker (who, as we all know, eventually becomes Darth Vader) and Obi-Wan, respectively. The pair’s previous meet-up, at the end of 2005’s Revenge of the Sith, resulted in Anakin’s rejection of his Jedi teacher and a full-on turn to the Dark Side.

The series is one of several Star Wars spinoffs Disney+ has in the works, including: an offshoot of The Mandalorian that will focus on Rosario Dawson’s Ahoska Tano; The Book of Boba Fett, led by Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen; Rangers of the New Republic, which will be set during the events of The Mandalorian; and a Lando Calrissian prequel series.

In addition to Thrones, Varma’s other TV gigs include For Life (which just aired its Season 2 finale and has yet to be renewed), Rome, Carnival Row and Luther.

Have thoughts on who Varma might play in the Star Warsverse? Sound off in the comments!