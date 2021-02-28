Golden Globes 2021: Grade Tina Fey and Amy Poehler's Opening Monologue

RELATED STORIES Golden Globes 2021: HFPA Addresses Lack of Diversity in #TimesUpGlobes Moment During Broadcast

In this era of unforeseen challenges and seemingly neverending ennui… at least we got a Fey-Poehler Golden Globes?

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler made their fourth appearance as hosts at the 78th annual awards ceremony, which aired Sunday on NBC. Thanks to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the proceedings were delayed — the show usually airs earlier in the year — and took place with its emcees on separate coasts. Poehler held court at the Globes’ usual location, the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.; and Fey broadcast from atop New York City’s Rockefeller Center, in The Rainbow Room. Both performer to a small crowd of “smoking hot first responders and essential workers,” per Fey.

But the distance didn’t dampen the comedy, which included jokes like:

* Poehler and Fey saying that the ceremony would honor the TV we’ve watched in the past year, like, “The American Office, old Columbos, very one-sided news programs” and school-related Zooms.

* Given the often blurry lines between TV and movies, the hosts offered helpful guidelines such as: “If yuo’re like, ‘Mario Lopez is surprisingly good in this,’ that’s TV.”

* “French Exit is what I did after watching the first episode of Emily in Paris,” Fey said.

* On a more serious note: Though awards shows are silly, “even with stupid things, inclusivity is important, and there are no Black members of the Hollywood Foreign Press,” Fey pointed out, directly addressing the group behind the annual awards ceremony. “You’ve got to change that.”

* Fey wrapped up the short-n-sweet monologue with a question we’re sure has been on your mind at least once during a pandemic-era Zoom meeting: “Could this all have been an email?”

Press PLAY on the video above, then grade the Golden Globes’ opening via the poll below and hit the comments to back up your take!