SNL Tackles Our Murder Shows Obsession — Watch Music Video

RELATED STORIES SNL: Maya Rudolph to Host in March

SNL: Maya Rudolph to Host in March SNL: Kate McKinnon's Dr. Fauci Hosts Vaccine Eligibility Game Show — Watch

Saturday Night Live knows exactly how you spend your Saturday nights… besides watching SNL, of course.

During this weekend’s Nick Jonas-hosted episode, the sketch comedy series set its sights on the widely popular obsession with murder shows. In the music video, a husband (played by Jonas) heads out for the evening, leaving his wife (Chloe Fineman) with sole custody of the remote control. With the entire night open to unwind and “do a little self care,” she turns to her go-to source of gruesome entertainment.

In the clip — which also featured cast members Kate McKinnon, Melissa Villaseñor and Ego Nwodim — the women sing about their favorite genre of TV, as they watch various elements of horror unfold before them. (“They dig up some bodies and do an autopsy (boring!)/Wake me up when it’s Munchausen by proxy,” sings Nwodim.)

From there, it’s all severed limbs, cannibals and “pretty girls scalped at the prom,” as the cast watches all sorts of murder shows while conducting the most basic of tasks like paying taxes, stalking exes on Instagram and yes, even sitting on the toilet. (We’ve never felt so seen.)

Jonas reappeared toward the end of the video to add cult shows to the mix, sporting a killer ponytail as he parodied NXIVM leader Keith Raniere. (Watch the full video below.)

Elsewhere in the episode, McKinnon’s Dr. Fauci hosted a vaccine eligibility game show, and first-time host Jonas gave a tuneful salute to Broadway, New York City and everyone affected during the pandemic, before performing his new single, “Spaceman.”

What did you think of SNL‘s latest music video? And what did you think of the episode overall? Grade it below, then sound off in the Comments.