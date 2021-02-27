SNL: Kate McKinnon's Dr. Fauci Hosts Vaccine Eligibility Game Show — Watch

RELATED STORIES 'SNL': TVLine Readers Rank Every Season 46 Episode, From Worst to Best

'SNL': TVLine Readers Rank Every Season 46 Episode, From Worst to Best 'SNL': Maya Rudolph to Host in March

Missing So You Think You Can Dance? Saturday Night Live has a timely alternative to the Fox reality show.

The late-night sketch series opened this weekend’s episode with So You Think You Can Get the Vaccine, hosted by Kate McKinnon’s Dr. Anthony Fauci. In an attempt to eliminate confusion regarding the coronavirus vaccine rollout, the game show parody gave five everyday Americans (and one extremely unpopular senator) the chance to vie for eligibility.

To help determine a winner, Biden’s chief medical advisor introduced a panel of well-known governors: California’s Gavin Newsom (Alex Moffatt), New York’s Andrew Cuomo (Pete Davidson) and Michigan’s Gretchen Whitmer (Cecily Strong). Asked how the Golden State’s holding up one year into the pandemic, Newsom answered, “Teeth white, bodies tight, COVID pretty bad.”

Among the eager contestants were a Michigander who voted for Whitmer to get kidnapped; a young woman so eager to meet her mystery man that she came (poorly) disguised as a senior citizen to fool the judges; and Ted Cruz (Aidy Bryant), fresh off his appearance at CPAC. In an effort to win over the governors, the Texas senator tried his hand at stand-up comedy.

“I’m sorry if my arms are tired,” he said. “I just flew back from Cancun, Mexico… Can you really blame a brother for wanting some sun?”

In the end, the judges made an unanimous decision: The single dose would go to the elderly Seymour Foreman… as long as he knew how to book an appointment online. If not, well… better luck next time!

SNL continued to acknowledge COVID-19 during the opening monologue. First-time host Nick Jonas was joined by McKinnon, Strong, Kenan Thompson and Beck Bennett for a tuneful salute to Broadway, New York City and everyone affected during the pandemic.

What did you think of SNL‘s latest cold open? And what did you think of the episode overall? Sound off below.