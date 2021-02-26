Home Economics: Watch Topher Grace, Karla Souza, Sasheer Zamata and More in First Trailer for ABC's Sibling Comedy

RELATED STORIES American Idol Auditions Sneak Peek: Can a Demi Lovato Ballad Help This Lifelong Fan Get to Hollywood?

ABC’s Wednesday nights are about to get a nice, Home-y touch.

As part of its Television Critics Association winter press tour panel Friday, released a first look at the upcoming Home Economics, a single-camera comedy about a trio of siblings who are at varying income levels.

The series stars Topher Grace (That ’70s Show), Caitlin McGee (Bluff City Law) and Jimmy Tatro (Modern Family) as Tom, Sarah and Connor, respectively. Struggling author Tom and his wife Marina (played by How to Get Away With Murder‘s Karla Souza) are middle-class. Sarah and her wife Denise (SNL vet Sasheer Zamata) are barely holding on, financially. And Connor is in the one percent — yet, as we learn in the video below, he’s not without his own issues.

The idea of requesting a loan from Connor irks Tom. “It’s hard to ask your baby brother for money,” he tells Marina in the sneak peek. “Well, don’t think of him as your baby brother,” she retorts. “Think of him as a cartoon duck swimming in a pool of gold coins.”

Grace also executive-produces the series, which is written by Penguins of Madagascar’s Michael Colton and John Aboud and inspired by Colton’s family.

Home Economics will premiere on Wednesday, April 7, at 8:30/7:30c. Press PLAY on the video below to get a feel for the ensemble comedy. Then hit the comments: Will you watch?