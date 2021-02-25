RELATED STORIES TVLine Items: Daniel Sunjata Gets Power, Mighty Ducks Trailer and More

Power fans have known it for a while, but now it’s official: Naturi Naughton is one of the Queens.

The Power star has been cast in Queens, ABC’s hourlong pilot about a hip-hop girl group that reunites when its members are in their 40s, our sister site Deadline reports.

The potential series follows four estranged women who are looking to recapture the fame and swagger their 1990s group — the legendary Nasty Bitches.

Naughton’s character Jill, who goes by Da Thrill when performing, was a founding member of the group and had a drug habit during the height of Nasty Bitches’ success. Now, she’s a devout Catholic living in Montana with her husband… and a bunch of secrets.

Rapper-turned-The Talk co-host Eve will play Brianna, another member of the group.

So what does Queens mean for Naughton’s presence in the upcoming Season 2 of Power Book II: Ghost? Viewers of the Starz spinoff will remember that Naughton’s character, Tasha, went into Federal Witness Protection in the Season 1 finale. Accordingly, Naughton is no longer a series regular on Book II: Ghost, though she will likely play the part again at some point in the future.

Have thoughts on Naughton’s Queens casting? What do you think about potentially seeing less Tasha in Power Book II: Ghost? Hit the comments and let us know!